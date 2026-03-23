HD Devegowda Urges Modi for Karnataka's Revival Amid Industry Concerns

In a fervent speech at the Rajya Sabha, former Prime Minister HD Devegowda called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive action to revitalize Karnataka's struggling industry, expressing discontent with the state's current congressional leadership.

Devegowda commended Modi's maturity in handling both domestic and international issues, particularly the LPG shortage and the geopolitical tensions in West Asia, emphasizing the need for cross-party collaboration to secure the nation's prosperity.

Reflecting on his son's political journey, Devegowda advised HD Kumaraswamy to align with Modi and the BJP, underlining political pragmatism over partisanship, as he pushes for Karnataka's industrial advancement and general stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)