Delhi to Transform Kingsway Camp with New Hospital and Medical College Proposal
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will assess several proposals, including a hospital and medical college at Kingsway Camp under a public-private partnership. Topics include vacant land use, revenue-sharing from airport advertising, property tax amnesty extension, parking contractor relief, and civic body post restructuring.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:13 IST
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to deliberate on transformative proposals on March 25, including the establishment of a hospital and medical college at Kingsway Camp.
Central to the discussions is a public-private partnership model to optimize vacant land, with SBI Capital Markets Ltd offering consultancy.
Additional agenda items include revenue-sharing strategies for airport advertising, and potential extensions to the Samridhi Scheme property tax amnesty.
(With inputs from agencies.)