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Delhi to Transform Kingsway Camp with New Hospital and Medical College Proposal

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will assess several proposals, including a hospital and medical college at Kingsway Camp under a public-private partnership. Topics include vacant land use, revenue-sharing from airport advertising, property tax amnesty extension, parking contractor relief, and civic body post restructuring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:13 IST
Delhi to Transform Kingsway Camp with New Hospital and Medical College Proposal
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to deliberate on transformative proposals on March 25, including the establishment of a hospital and medical college at Kingsway Camp.

Central to the discussions is a public-private partnership model to optimize vacant land, with SBI Capital Markets Ltd offering consultancy.

Additional agenda items include revenue-sharing strategies for airport advertising, and potential extensions to the Samridhi Scheme property tax amnesty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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