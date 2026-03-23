Scuffle or Hoax? Social Media Sparks Karan Aujla Controversy
Police have booked unidentified operators of five social media accounts for spreading a fake video on Instagram, falsely claiming a scuffle at Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's event in Indore. The video, actually from an old event in Mumbai, led to confusion, prompting legal action for misleading the public.
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Unidentified operators of five social media accounts face charges for circulating a misleading video on Instagram, purporting a scuffle at Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's recent event in Indore, according to a police official.
The video, shared with claims of a fight during Aujla's March 21 event, was debunked by Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Singh Sendhav, noting it was actually from an old Mumbai event. The dissemination of this fake video created public confusion.
Legal action is underway as the local police enforce restrictions against spreading misleading information. An investigation into the operators of these accounts continues, with authorities seeking further information from Instagram.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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