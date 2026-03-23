Rajasthan's Crackdown on Crime: DGP's New Directives

In a decisive move to combat crime, Rajasthan's Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar Sharma has issued stern directives targeting hardcore criminals, cyber offenders, and drug traffickers. The call to action came during a comprehensive crime review meeting held via video conferencing at the police headquarters.

The meeting, which witnessed the participation of range inspector generals of police and district superintendents, focused on bolstering law and order, enhancing public safety, and tackling serious crime cases. DGP Sharma emphasized the necessity for swift and effective measures to curtail both traditional and cyber crimes.

In a bid to intensify the state-wide crackdown, Sharma mandated the acceleration of operations by the anti-narcotics task force and pledged to improve field-level monitoring and response. He also underscored the importance of police welfare, regular police station inspections, and rigorous monitoring of social media to curb the promotion of criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)