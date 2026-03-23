Demand for HIV Tests in Wake of Godman Scandal

Senior Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar has raised concerns about a potential public health issue following the arrest of Nashik-based godman Ashok Kharat on rape charges. In the Maharashtra assembly session on Monday, Wadettiwar demanded HIV tests for all those connected with Kharat.

Wadettiwar highlighted evidence such as videos implicating Kharat and emphasized the need for examining the mobile call detail records to reveal all alleged illegal activities. He warned that any delay in probing these allegations could escalate into a major health crisis.

The scandal unfolded after Kharat's arrest by Nashik police on March 18, following accusations of repeated rape. Additional cases emerged, accusing him of sexual exploitation under false pretenses. The opposition fears potential suppression of the case, which involves influential figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)