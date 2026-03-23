President Ramaphosa Cites Mankweng Surgery as Proof of Public Sector Excellence

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare for all South Africans, stressing that excellence in medical care must not be determined by income or geography.

In his weekly newsletter, the President pointed to the successful separation of conjoined twins at Mankweng Hospital as a powerful example of the capabilities within South Africa’s public healthcare system.

Landmark Surgery Showcases Public Health Strength

Describing the complex operation as a “remarkable achievement,” Ramaphosa said it reflects the skill, dedication, and resilience of healthcare professionals across the country.

“This achievement is more than a medical milestone. It is proof of what our public health system is capable of,” he said.

He emphasised that world-class medical expertise exists not only in private hospitals, but also in public facilities serving historically underserved communities.

Investment in Training Paying Off

The President attributed such successes to sustained investment in:

Medical education and training programmes

Government bursaries and subsidies

Hands-on clinical development

These efforts, he said, are strengthening the country’s healthcare workforce and improving service delivery.

Persistent Inequality Remains a Challenge

Despite progress, Ramaphosa acknowledged that many South Africans still face barriers to accessing quality healthcare, even though it is a constitutional right.

“Our Constitution guarantees access to healthcare services. That right cannot depend on where you were born or how much you earn,” he stated.

He highlighted the stark divide between public and private healthcare:

Only about 16% of the population uses private healthcare

Yet significantly higher spending per patient occurs in the private sector

The public system continues to serve the majority with limited resources

NHI Central to Healthcare Transformation

The President underscored that the National Health Insurance (NHI) is key to bridging this gap.

He described NHI as:

More than a funding model

A transformative tool for universal healthcare

A system aimed at ensuring access without financial hardship

Call for Public-Private Collaboration

Ramaphosa called for stronger cooperation across the healthcare ecosystem, including:

Public and private healthcare providers

Academic and research institutions

Pharmaceutical companies

Community organisations

“These two parts of our healthcare system cannot operate as if serving separate nations. They must work together,” he said.

Strengthening the Public Health System

As part of preparations for NHI implementation, the government is focusing on:

Upgrading healthcare infrastructure

Expanding the community health worker programme

Improving access to medicines

Introducing digital health systems

The President also stressed the importance of supporting and retaining healthcare professionals, calling them central to the system’s success.

A Vision of Equal Healthcare for All

Concluding his address, Ramaphosa said the Mankweng success should serve as both inspiration and a reminder of what remains to be done.

“Equal access to quality healthcare must be the standard we set and the constitutional promise that we keep,” he affirmed.

Toward a Unified Health System

The President’s message reinforces a broader policy direction aimed at building a unified, equitable, and resilient healthcare system, capable of delivering quality care to every South African.