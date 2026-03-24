Tragedy and Turmoil as Boy Dies After Injection at Hospital
An 11-year-old boy's death at a government-run hospital sparked chaos as his family alleged a wrong injection caused his demise. The family protested at the hospital's mortuary, demanding clarity, as police responded. The boy was injured in a cycle accident and reportedly conscious before the injection.
- Country:
- India
An 11-year-old boy's tragic death following an injection at a government-run hospital sparked disorder on Tuesday, as the family accused the facility of medical negligence. The incident unfolded at the Capital Hospital, where relatives protested and sought answers from the authorities.
Police were dispatched to the hospital mortuary after the boy's family, hailing from the Kalupada area in Khurda district, staged a demonstration. Hospital officials have yet to provide an explanation regarding the allegations.
According to the boy's elder sister, he was injured in a bicycle accident and was conscious upon arrival at the hospital's casualty ward. She claimed that a doctor administered an injection, after which he succumbed. The family was upset about not being allowed to complete formalities following the body being sent for a post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Police Nab Five Long-Time Absconders
Tragedy in Punjabi Bagh: Sub-Inspector Charged with Negligence
In manifesto, AIADMK announces special assistance of Rs 10,000 to every family to manage tax burden, price rise.
Police Constable Dismissed for Harassment and Corruption
Odisha's most wanted Maoist Sukru, 4 others surrender before police: DGP.