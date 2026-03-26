NDMC Launches Bid for Green Water Revolution

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced a unique initiative, inviting bids for the establishment of eight decentralized sewage treatment plants (STPs). Conducted under a public-private partnership model, these STPs aim to revolutionize water usage in the city.

According to the Request for Proposal (RFP) issued on Tuesday, the plant capacities will range from 500 to 1,000 kilolitres per day and be situated at key locations such as Shanti Path and Lodhi Garden. This project is a significant step towards reducing the capital's reliance on freshwater while bolstering its environmental sustainability.

Interested bidders are urged to submit their proposals by April 15. With no fixed cost set for the project, bidders are expected to develop their financial models. The NDMC's selection will base itself on competitive bidding, primarily influenced by the proposed 'treated water rate'.

(With inputs from agencies.)