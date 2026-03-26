Tragic Teen Stabbing Sparks Debate on Juvenile Justice

In a tragic incident, three juveniles have been detained for the brutal murder of a 16-year-old boy in Delhi's Dayalpur area. The boy was allegedly killed following a dispute over bullying, as reported by the police on Thursday.

The victim's grieving mother revealed that her son was lured outside by his attackers, who first appeared friendly before violently stabbing him multiple times. ''He was taken outside by three to four boys. They hugged him and then attacked,' she revealed to PTI, further claiming that he 'never fought with anyone.'

Following the murder, the victim's father is pressing for the juveniles to be tried as adults. The investigation, which led to the prompt arrest of the accused, also uncovered the crime weapon, a knife. Visuals from the boy's home show his family in deep mourning, while the community calls for justice.