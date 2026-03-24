Rallying for the End of TB in South-East Asia: A WHO Call to Action

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has spotlighted the substantial tuberculosis burden in South-East Asia, underscoring the need for robust national leadership and sustained community engagement. This call to action was made on World TB Day, spotlighting the theme, 'Yes! We Can End TB.'

WHO officer-in-charge for South-East Asia, Dr Catharina Boehme, revealed that the region represents 34% of global TB cases and nearly 40% of related deaths. Despite a 23% reduction in TB deaths since 2015, the region remains off track in reaching the 'End TB' milestones due to challenges like drug-resistant TB.

The WHO emphasizes innovative, integrated healthcare approaches, such as utilizing rapid diagnostics and AI, to close detection and treatment gaps. Addressing socio-economic drivers, ensuring universal access, and focusing on people-centered care are critical in accelerating progress against TB.

(With inputs from agencies.)