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India's Silent Economic Drain: The Antibiotic-Resistant Typhoid Crisis

A study in The Lancet reveals that antibiotic-resistant typhoid infections accounted for 87% of India's disease-related financial burdens in 2023, costing Rs 123 billion. Children under 10 were heavily affected, and households bore most costs. Research supports the necessity for vaccine introduction and enhanced antibiotic resistance controls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:21 IST
India's Silent Economic Drain: The Antibiotic-Resistant Typhoid Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

India's escalating battle against antibiotic-resistant typhoid is imposing a severe economic impact as per a recent study published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia. The infection accounted for 87% of the nation's disease-related costs in 2023, totaling a staggering Rs 123 billion. This significant burden primarily affects children under 10, contributing to more than half of the expenses, according to the research conducted by experts from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and India's Christian Medical College in Vellore.

Households are particularly hard-hit, shouldering 91% of these expenses, with an alarming 70,000 families grappling with catastrophic health expenditures. States like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh (including Telangana), Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal jointly accounted for 51% of national costs. Experts highlight that this evidence supports the urgent need to introduce the typhoid conjugate vaccine into the national immunization schedule.

The study further stresses the necessity for reinforced antibiotic resistance control and guided national health financing policies to mitigate this economic strain. Current findings indicate that infections resistant to fluoroquinolones are primarily driving the economic pressures, especially affecting young children and straining household finances. The study's comprehensive analysis underscores the critical need for targeted public health strategies to mitigate typhoid fever's economic toll in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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