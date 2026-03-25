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Haryana Pioneers AI-Driven TB Detection

The Haryana government has introduced innovative interventions to combat tuberculosis, emphasizing early detection through AI and enhanced healthcare delivery. A partnership with BPCL will provide diagnostic tools, and AI-enabled devices will be deployed in high-risk areas. The initiative aims for a TB-free state with proactive testing and outreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:13 IST
Haryana Pioneers AI-Driven TB Detection
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  • India

The Haryana government has introduced a series of state-specific interventions aimed at tackling tuberculosis head-on, with an emphasis on early detection and enhanced last-mile healthcare delivery. Announced during World TB week by Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra, the initiative includes a Rs 20.5 crore partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Foundation.

A major highlight of the initiative is the deployment of artificial intelligence-enabled handheld X-ray devices across 2,111 high-risk villages and urban wards. These devices are expected to revolutionize tuberculosis testing by identifying lung abnormalities even among asymptomatic individuals, leading to proactive disease management.

Additionally, BPCL will contribute 150 Truenat Quattro molecular diagnostic machines to significantly enhance testing capacity. The move towards active screening signifies Haryana's strategic shift in TB control efforts, underscoring a vision for a TB-free state by prioritizing early detection, technological integration, and outreach in underserved areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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