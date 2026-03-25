Lille Chosen as Home for New EU Customs Authority Overhaul

The European Union has chosen the French city of Lille as the site for its new EU Customs Authority, a pivotal step in overhauling how customs are managed across the 27-member bloc. This authority will handle duty collection and oversee safety checks on goods entering the EU.

The decision to designate Lille came after a competitive bid involving nine cities. Ultimately, Lille edged out Rome. The new authority is designed to manage the deluge of parcels entering the EU, with numbers reaching 5.8 billion by 2025.

This initiative also aims to tighten safety regulations. A recent European Commission study revealed that a significant percentage of imported cosmetics and other items fail to meet EU standards. Additionally, the reform will introduce an EU data hub to unify customs IT infrastructure, projected to save up to 2 billion euros annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)