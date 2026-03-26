High Court Demands Clarity on Jharkhand's Burn Wards

The Jharkhand High Court has demanded transparency from the state on the state of burn wards in government hospitals. This action arises from a public interest litigation initiated by Onkar Vishwakarma, calling for burn wards in all district hospitals.

In court, the Jharkhand government stated that burn wards featuring adequate infrastructure and staffing exist throughout their hospitals and medical colleges. These facilities reportedly undergo regular supervision. However, amicus curiae advocate Diksha Dwivedi contested this, highlighting persistent shortages of specialists and referencing an outdated government report that indicated only partial coverage.

The court has since instructed the director-in-chief of health services to deliver a comprehensive affidavit. This affidavit should outline how these burn wards are functioning and the extent of their staffing, ensuring that the state's facilities meet required standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)