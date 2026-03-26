Left Menu

High Court Demands Clarity on Jharkhand's Burn Wards

The Jharkhand High Court has instructed health services to provide a clear status update on burn wards in government hospitals. Despite government claims of full establishment, an advocate noted inadequacies in staffing and equipment. The court seeks a detailed affidavit from health services for clarification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:02 IST
High Court Demands Clarity on Jharkhand's Burn Wards
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has demanded transparency from the state on the state of burn wards in government hospitals. This action arises from a public interest litigation initiated by Onkar Vishwakarma, calling for burn wards in all district hospitals.

In court, the Jharkhand government stated that burn wards featuring adequate infrastructure and staffing exist throughout their hospitals and medical colleges. These facilities reportedly undergo regular supervision. However, amicus curiae advocate Diksha Dwivedi contested this, highlighting persistent shortages of specialists and referencing an outdated government report that indicated only partial coverage.

The court has since instructed the director-in-chief of health services to deliver a comprehensive affidavit. This affidavit should outline how these burn wards are functioning and the extent of their staffing, ensuring that the state's facilities meet required standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mexico Drives Forward: New Measures for Motor Transport Industry

Mexico Drives Forward: New Measures for Motor Transport Industry

 Global
2
Argentina's Energy Boom: Doubling Down on LNG and Oil

Argentina's Energy Boom: Doubling Down on LNG and Oil

 United States
3
Haryana Boosts HIV Care with New Viral Load Lab in Panchkula

Haryana Boosts HIV Care with New Viral Load Lab in Panchkula

 India
4
Kerala Police Crackdown on AI Video: Election Integrity at Stake

Kerala Police Crackdown on AI Video: Election Integrity at Stake

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026