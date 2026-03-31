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UK Doctors Poised for Strike Over Pay Dispute

The British Medical Association plans to ballot senior doctors in England for industrial action following unsuccessful negotiations with the government over pay. The ballot will include hospital consultants and specialist doctors and could lead to nationwide industrial action by all secondary care doctors in the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:45 IST
UK Doctors Poised for Strike Over Pay Dispute
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The British Medical Association (BMA) has announced plans to ballot senior doctors in England for potential industrial action. This decision follows fruitless negotiations with the government over pay concerns, which were deemed insufficient by the association. The BMA disclosed this on Tuesday.

Simultaneous ballots for hospital consultants and specialist, associate, and specialty doctors are expected to be conducted between May 11 and July 6. This step signifies the mounting frustration within the medical community over compensation matters.

If the ballot results favor industrial action, the UK government could face the challenge of handling a large-scale strike by all doctors involved in secondary care, significantly impacting healthcare services in England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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