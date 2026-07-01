World Bank's Strategic Shift: Phasing Out Loans to China by 2031

The World Bank plans to cease its lending to China by 2031 as the country has evolved into the second-largest economy. This move is part of a broader re-evaluation of China's status as a borrower and aligns with demands from the U.S. and other countries for China to stop receiving development loans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The World Bank Will Phase Out Its Lending To China By After Years Of Declining Loans | Updated: 01-07-2026 04:51 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 04:51 IST
World Bank's Strategic Shift: Phasing Out Loans to China by 2031
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The World Bank has announced plans to wind down its lending to China by 2031, acknowledging the country's emergence as the world's second-largest economy. This development comes after years of declining loans and reflects China's evolving role on the global economic stage.

The decision, which forms part of a five-year country partnership framework, will be reviewed by the World Bank's board in the week of July 20. According to insiders, no formal vote will be required to approve the plan, which will see lending reduced to $2 billion until 2031.

The move comes amid ongoing pressure from the U.S. and other nations that argue China's economic prowess negates the need for loans from multilateral development banks. A U.S. Treasury spokesperson described the decision as "a step in the right direction," advocating that other institutions follow suit.

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