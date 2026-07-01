Microsoft Initiates New Layoff Wave

Microsoft plans to cut under 2.5% of its workforce, affecting thousands in sales, consulting, and Xbox divisions, according to sources cited by Business Insider. The layoffs could be announced next week. Reuters has yet to verify this report, and the exact number of roles affected remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Microsoft Is Planning To Cut Under Of Its Workforce In The Latest Round Of Layoffs That Could Be Announced As Early As Next Week | Updated: 01-07-2026 04:53 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 04:53 IST
Microsoft Initiates New Layoff Wave
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Microsoft is reportedly preparing to lay off under 2.5% of its workforce, with announcements potentially expected next week. This information comes from Business Insider, which cites sources familiar with the company's plans.

The job cuts will impact thousands of roles across various departments, including sales, consulting, and the Xbox gaming segment. Employees in these areas may find themselves looking for new opportunities as Microsoft reorganizes its operations.

At this time, Reuters has not been able to confirm the report. However, if true, the layoffs would represent a significant adjustment in Microsoft's employment strategy, reflecting broader trends within the tech industry.

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