Microsoft Initiates New Layoff Wave

Microsoft Is Planning To Cut Under Of Its Workforce In The Latest Round Of Layoffs That Could Be Announced As Early As Next Week

Microsoft is reportedly preparing to lay off under 2.5% of its workforce, with announcements potentially expected next week. This information comes from Business Insider, which cites sources familiar with the company's plans.

The job cuts will impact thousands of roles across various departments, including sales, consulting, and the Xbox gaming segment. Employees in these areas may find themselves looking for new opportunities as Microsoft reorganizes its operations.

At this time, Reuters has not been able to confirm the report. However, if true, the layoffs would represent a significant adjustment in Microsoft's employment strategy, reflecting broader trends within the tech industry.