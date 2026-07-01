Republican Rift Over Voter ID Measures Stalls Defense Bill

Republican Leaders Sent The Us House Of Representatives Home Two Days Early For Their July Break On Tuesday

The U.S. House of Representatives departed earlier than scheduled for their July 4 break after a group of hardline Republicans obstructed a significant defense bill. The faction, led by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, demanded the inclusion of President Trump's voter ID legislation.

The procedural vote to discuss the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and other legislation failed, showcasing a widening internal crisis. Speaker Mike Johnson, managing a thin Republican majority, intends to address these divisions, but the House will not reconvene until July 13.

Without progress, Republicans face heightened pressure ahead of the midterm elections, wherein Democrats are predicted to reclaim the House. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans lack the votes to advance the voter ID measure, casting further doubt on its future passage.