In a unique move, Dr. P K Hazra, an interventional cardiologist based in West Bengal, is offering a Rs 500 discount on consultation fees at his private clinic for patients who utter the words "Jai Shree Ram."

A staunch advocate for political change, Dr. Hazra has been vocal about his belief that a shift in governance could revive the state's lagging healthcare sector. He has widely advertised his offer on social media and in his clinic in south Kolkata, without extending it to hospital patients.

Critics, including TMC leader Dr. Nirmal Maji, argue that Dr. Hazra's offer is a mere ploy to win favor with the BJP. Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Sinha has lauded the initiative as a potential catalyst for more healthcare reforms. West Bengal's assembly elections are scheduled for April 23 and 29, with vote counting on May 4.