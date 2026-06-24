Congo's Cobalt Catalyst: Shaping Global Markets Amid a Strategic Shift

The Democratic Republic of Congo aims to control the global cobalt market by imposing export restrictions and pivoting towards US partnerships, diversifying away from Chinese dependence. As Congo seeks to integrate artisanal and small-scale mining into the official sector, its strategic moves are reshaping the global supply chain and enhancing its influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Scale Of The Democratic Republic Of Congos Cobalt Ambitions Is Becoming Ever Clearer The Worlds Largest Producer Of The Strategic Metal | Updated: 24-06-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 18:31 IST
Congo's Cobalt Catalyst: Shaping Global Markets Amid a Strategic Shift
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The Democratic Republic of Congo is asserting itself in the global cobalt market with strategic export restrictions. As the world's largest cobalt producer, the nation is striving to reduce its dependence on Chinese operators by partnering more with Western countries, notably the United States.

Congo's efforts to integrate artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) into the official sector aim to ensure ethically sourced cobalt reaches Western buyers. This shift comes as Congo increases control over its strategic mineral sector.

Recent deals and infrastructure developments are facilitating access for U.S. investors, while the ASM sector strives for a 'Gold Standard' in ethical mining practices. The move aims to solidify Congo's pivotal role in global critical mineral markets.

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