Ebola Outbreak Challenging WHO Efforts

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, announced that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda is progressing faster than response efforts. Despite ongoing interventions, the situation remains critical, demanding intensified global support and coordination to manage the quickly evolving crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Directorgeneral Of The World Health Organization | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:06 IST
Ebola Outbreak Challenging WHO Efforts

On Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported that the Ebola outbreak is spreading more rapidly than response efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

The situation demands increased international support as WHO struggles to contain the virus.

Despite ongoing interventions, the outbreak continues to challenge global health efforts.

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