Western Europe Swelters: Heatwave Grips Region with Record Highs

The City Mayor Told Busy Parisians To Slow Down On Thursday As Large Parts Of Western Europe Remained In The Grip Of A Deadly Heatwave That Has Claimed Dozens Of Lives

Western Europe is currently grappling with a severe heatwave that has shattered temperature records across the region, prompting urgent public health and safety warnings.

In Paris, temperatures soared to an unprecedented June high of 40.9 degrees Celsius, while the UK recorded its hottest June day with a sweltering 36.1 degrees Celsius in southern England. The situation has prompted authorities to remind citizens, especially those in seemingly good health, to stay vigilant and take precautions against heat-related dangers.

The heatwave is exacerbated by a weather pattern known as an Omega block, trapping heat over Europe for prolonged periods. With climate change intensifying such extreme weather events, countries like Italy are witnessing a rise in heat-related fatalities, as temperatures are forecasted to remain dangerously high over the weekend.