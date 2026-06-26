Supreme Court Sides with Bayer: Impact on Roundup Litigation

The Us Supreme Court Sided On Thursday With Bayer In Its Bid To Limit Thousands Of Lawsuits Claiming Its Roundup Weedkiller Causes Cancer In A Case That Is Part Of Sprawling Yearslong Litigation Over The Product Here Is A Look At How The Ruling Could Affect The Companys Overall Liability What Did The Supreme Court Rule The Justices In A Decision Overturned A Jury Verdict In Missouri Awarding Million To John Durnell

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a significant ruling in favor of Bayer, impacting ongoing lawsuits concerning its controversial Roundup weedkiller. Thousands had claimed that exposure to the substance caused cancer. The court overturned a Missouri jury verdict, deciding that Bayer didn't violate state laws by excluding a cancer warning since the Environmental Protection Agency has not found such risks.

Currently, Bayer faces claims from around 65,000 plaintiffs in U.S. courts. These lawsuits predominantly revolve around allegations of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and other cancers supposedly linked to Roundup use. While the ruling negates a portion of these claims under federal preemption, it doesn't conclude all litigation. Plaintiffs continue to argue negligence and misrepresentation on Bayer's part.

In a bid to settle the ongoing disputes, Bayer proposed a $7.25 billion settlement for a nationwide class of claimants. Despite objections, this settlement seeks to resolve existing cases and potential future claims. Bayer hopes to proceed with the agreement, undeterred by the Supreme Court's decision.