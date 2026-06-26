Supreme Court Sides with Bayer: Impact on Roundup Litigation
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Bayer, limiting claims that their Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. The decision affects ongoing litigation, where thousands claim exposure led to cancer. Despite the ruling favoring Bayer, other accusations persist in court. A proposed $7.25 billion settlement aims to resolve ongoing and future claims.
The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a significant ruling in favor of Bayer, impacting ongoing lawsuits concerning its controversial Roundup weedkiller. Thousands had claimed that exposure to the substance caused cancer. The court overturned a Missouri jury verdict, deciding that Bayer didn't violate state laws by excluding a cancer warning since the Environmental Protection Agency has not found such risks.
Currently, Bayer faces claims from around 65,000 plaintiffs in U.S. courts. These lawsuits predominantly revolve around allegations of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and other cancers supposedly linked to Roundup use. While the ruling negates a portion of these claims under federal preemption, it doesn't conclude all litigation. Plaintiffs continue to argue negligence and misrepresentation on Bayer's part.
In a bid to settle the ongoing disputes, Bayer proposed a $7.25 billion settlement for a nationwide class of claimants. Despite objections, this settlement seeks to resolve existing cases and potential future claims. Bayer hopes to proceed with the agreement, undeterred by the Supreme Court's decision.
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