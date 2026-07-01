New Medicare Program Slashes Cost of Obesity Drugs for Seniors

A new Medicare program makes obesity medications affordable for Americans aged 65 and older, offering drugs at $50 a month. The initiative, starting on Wednesday, includes Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's medications, extending coverage beyond co-conditions like cardiovascular diseases. Experts highlight the need for comprehensive care alongside medication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Millions More Americans Will Qualify For Obesity Medications At Just A Month Under A New Medicare Program Starting On Wednesday | Updated: 01-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 15:31 IST
New Medicare Program Slashes Cost of Obesity Drugs for Seniors

A groundbreaking Medicare program will make obesity medications accessible to millions of older Americans by offering them at $50 a month. Starting Wednesday, the initiative includes Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Foundayo and Zepbound as weight-loss treatments, a significant shift from previously limited coverage.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is piloting this 18-month trial, potentially benefiting millions while generating substantial revenue for drugmakers. Patients previously faced high out-of-pocket costs, but the new program could change eligibility and cost dynamics.

While Dr. Christina Nguyen of Knownwell calls it a 'big win,' experts warn the approval process may be slow. Concerns surround the program's temporary nature, slated to run until 2027, emphasizing the importance of integrating medication with a comprehensive care plan.

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