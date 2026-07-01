Revolutionary Old Drug Revives Fertility for Some Women with Premature Menopause

A pilot study reveals that Rituximab, a cancer drug first approved in 1997, may aid women with premature ovarian insufficiency in conceiving. The study involved 10 women, with three successfully giving birth. Further research is needed to confirm the findings and explore broader applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | We Also Cover A Large Study That Should Allay Fears Of People Who Should Be Taking Cholesterollowering Statins Old Cancer Drug May Restore Fertility In Premature Menopause A Decadesold Cancer Drug May Allow Eggs To Mature In Women With Premature Ovarian Insufficiency | Updated: 01-07-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 16:30 IST
Revolutionary Old Drug Revives Fertility for Some Women with Premature Menopause

A decades-old cancer drug, Rituximab, might offer new hope for women facing infertility due to premature ovarian insufficiency. This condition, where the ovaries stop functioning before the age of 40, often leads to infertility. Recent findings published in NEJM Evidence indicate the drug's potential to revive fertility.

In a small pilot study, 10 young women received treatment involving ovarian hormone stimulation both before and after administering Rituximab. The participants who initially did not respond to ovarian stimulation showed egg follicle development post-treatment. Among these women, three successfully gave birth, marking a potential breakthrough.

While side effects linked to hormone stimulation were noted, they were not attributed to Rituximab. Researchers urge larger studies to verify these promising results and ensure the method's safety. Meanwhile, another study highlighted that individuals with high cholesterol can generally use statins without significant risk of muscle damage, quelling long-standing concerns.

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