Hantavirus Outbreak Linked to Cruise Ship Declared Over

The World Health Organization has declared the hantavirus outbreak, linked to the cruise ship MV Hondius, officially over. This decision follows the quarantine and negative test result of the last known contact. The outbreak involved the Andes virus strain, infecting 13 and resulting in 3 fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The World Health Organization On Thursday Declared The Hantavirus Outbreak Linked To A Cruise Ship Over After The Last Identified Contact Of An Exposed Person Completed Quarantine And Tested Negative For The Virus The Outbreak | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:55 IST
Hantavirus Outbreak Linked to Cruise Ship Declared Over
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The World Health Organization announced on Thursday that the hantavirus outbreak connected to a cruise ship has officially ended. The last identified individual in contact with an exposed person completed quarantine and tested negative for the virus.

This particular outbreak involved the Andes virus, a rare hantavirus strain that primarily circulates in Argentina and Chile. It resulted in 13 infections and three deaths.

The cruise ship, MV Hondius, embarked from Argentina on April 1, marking the beginning of the outbreak. With the recent clearance, health officials are optimistic about controlling future outbreaks.

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