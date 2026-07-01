WHO Expands Global Network to Tackle Health Inequalities

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expanded its Health Inequality Monitoring (HIM) Network, increasing its membership from 12 to 24 institutions across all regions of the world. The move is expected to strengthen global efforts to monitor health inequalities, improve access to reliable data, and help countries develop policies that promote health equity and universal health coverage.

Launched in June 2025, the HIM Network brings together universities, public health organisations, national statistical agencies, and research institutions to improve how countries measure and respond to health disparities. The expanded membership increases both the network's geographic reach and technical expertise, enabling stronger support for countries working to identify populations that are being left behind.

WHO's Team Lead for Health Inequality Monitoring, Dr. Ahmad Reza Hosseinpoor, said the wider network brings together specialists in epidemiology, public health, data science, and policy analysis, helping accelerate progress in health inequality monitoring, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where data gaps remain a major challenge.

Better Data to Support Fairer Health Systems

WHO says monitoring health inequalities is essential for understanding which groups experience poorer health outcomes, face barriers to healthcare, or are affected by social, economic, and environmental disadvantages. Without reliable data, these inequalities often remain hidden, making it difficult for governments to direct resources where they are needed most. The HIM Network serves as a global platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, technical assistance, and capacity building. It supports countries in strengthening national systems for monitoring health inequalities while helping transform data into practical policy decisions.

Its work focuses on three main priorities: strengthening national and regional capacity for health inequality monitoring, generating and sharing evidence on health disparities, and developing practical tools and best practices that support analysis and informed policymaking. These goals align with WHO's broader strategy on inequality monitoring within its Department of Data, Digital Health, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence.

Global Institutions Join Expanded Network

The expanded network includes 24 institutions from Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania, representing expertise in public health, epidemiology, medical research, and national statistics. New and continuing members include organisations such as the African Population and Health Research Center in Kenya, BRAC University in Bangladesh, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the United States, the Indian Council of Medical Research, the South African Medical Research Council, Makerere University in Uganda, the Office for National Statistics in the United Kingdom, and several leading universities and research centres across Australia, Canada, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

WHO said institutions were selected through a competitive global process based on their expertise in health inequality monitoring, research excellence, training experience, and contributions to national and international public health initiatives. The network is coordinated by a secretariat at WHO headquarters and guided by a steering committee made up of representatives from member institutions. By expanding the HIM Network, WHO hopes to strengthen global cooperation, improve evidence-based decision-making, and help countries build fairer and more inclusive health systems that leave no one behind.