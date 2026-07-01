Eastern Mediterranean Nations Share Road Safety Success Stories

Countries across the World Health Organization (WHO) Eastern Mediterranean Region are demonstrating that stronger road safety policies, better coordination, and smarter technology can significantly reduce deaths from road crashes. The region has produced some of the world's greatest improvements in road safety over the past decade. The United Arab Emirates was among only ten countries worldwide to reduce road fatalities by more than 50% between 2011 and 2021.

Oman achieved a reduction of more than 40%, Bahrain cut deaths by more than 30%, while Iran, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia each recorded declines of more than 20%. As preparations continue for the United Nations High-Level Meeting on Improving Global Road Safety, WHO says these countries offer valuable lessons for nations working toward the global target of reducing road deaths and serious injuries by half by 2030.

Data, Technology and Leadership Drive Progress

Morocco has transformed traffic enforcement by using crash data to target high-risk areas, focusing on speeding, drink-driving, and seatbelt and helmet compliance while expanding the use of modern enforcement technology. The country has also integrated these measures into a national road safety strategy with measurable targets.

Oman has strengthened road safety through a fully funded National Road Safety Strategy for 2021–2030 and a high-level National Road Safety Committee that coordinates action across government agencies. The country recently received the International Road Federation's top road safety award for its integrated data system that combines information from police, health services, insurers, and the judiciary.

Saudi Arabia has made road safety a key part of its Vision 2030 programme by adopting the WHO-recommended Safe System approach. The country has established national coordination bodies, regional road safety committees, technical working groups, and performance monitoring systems that bring together transport, health, education, law enforcement, and local authorities under a single strategy.

Tunisia has also shifted from isolated road safety measures to a coordinated national approach through a new road safety observatory led by the Ministry of the Interior. Improved data collection is helping authorities identify high-risk locations, strengthen vehicle safety oversight, and speed up emergency responses after crashes.

Innovation Helps Improve Road Safety

The United Arab Emirates has introduced a high-speed weigh-in-motion system at 14 key locations on federal highways to monitor heavy goods vehicles without requiring them to stop. The technology automatically measures vehicle weight while they remain in motion, helping authorities detect overloaded trucks that pose higher crash risks.

Since the system was introduced in early 2024, freight vehicle compliance has improved by 35%, with monitoring accuracy reaching nearly 100%. The initiative has also contributed to a 20% reduction in national road fatalities between 2021 and 2023 by reducing crashes involving heavy vehicles.

WHO says these examples show that combining strong political leadership, reliable data, coordinated institutions, and modern technology can deliver lasting improvements in road safety and save thousands of lives.