Revolutionizing Healthcare for Seniors: Affordable Obesity Medications and New Programs

A new Medicare program offers older Americans affordable obesity medications. Effective weight-loss drugs by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are now available to those 65 and older for only $50 a month. The program aims to improve accessibility and health outcomes, expanding coverage for millions across the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Analysisolder Americans Left Out Of Costly Glp Craze Expected To Flock To New Program Millions More Americans Will Qualify For Obesity Medications At Just A Month Under A New Medicare Program Starting On Wednesday | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:29 IST
Revolutionizing Healthcare for Seniors: Affordable Obesity Medications and New Programs
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A groundbreaking Medicare initiative is poised to reshape senior healthcare by providing affordable weight-loss medications to older Americans.

As of Wednesday, millions aged 65 and older will have access to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Foundayo and Zepbound for only $50 a month, under an 18-month trial by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This initiative extends the reach of effective obesity treatments, aligning with broader efforts to tackle weight-related health issues in the U.S.

This new program promises to improve health outcomes and accessibility for older adults, marking a significant shift in the approach to senior wellness.

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