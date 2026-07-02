Revolutionizing Healthcare for Seniors: Affordable Obesity Medications and New Programs
A new Medicare program offers older Americans affordable obesity medications. Effective weight-loss drugs by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are now available to those 65 and older for only $50 a month. The program aims to improve accessibility and health outcomes, expanding coverage for millions across the U.S.
A groundbreaking Medicare initiative is poised to reshape senior healthcare by providing affordable weight-loss medications to older Americans.
As of Wednesday, millions aged 65 and older will have access to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Foundayo and Zepbound for only $50 a month, under an 18-month trial by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This initiative extends the reach of effective obesity treatments, aligning with broader efforts to tackle weight-related health issues in the U.S.
This new program promises to improve health outcomes and accessibility for older adults, marking a significant shift in the approach to senior wellness.
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