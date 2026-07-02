Medicare's Affordable Obesity Drug: A Game Changer for Seniors

Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Analysisolder Americans Left Out Of Costly Glp Craze Expected To Flock To New Program Millions More Americans Will Qualify For Obesity Medications At Just A Month Under A New Medicare Program Starting On Wednesday

In a groundbreaking move, Medicare is set to introduce a program that offers affordable obesity medications for seniors, enabling millions more Americans to qualify for the drugs at just $50 a month. As of Wednesday, seniors aged 65 and above will have access to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Foundayo and Zepbound as part of an 18-month trial by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

This initiative marks the first time these highly effective weight-loss treatments are available under Medicare. The goal is to provide accessible solutions to combat obesity among the elderly, paving the way for better health outcomes.

Should the trial prove successful, it could reshape the landscape of weight management for seniors, allowing them to benefit from cutting-edge treatments without financial strain.