England Revamps Squad for Nations Championship Clash

England Have Called Up Prop Emmanuel Iyogun And Loose Forward Chandler Cunninghamsouth For Saturdays Nations Championship Game Against Fiji In Liverpool At The Hill Dickinson Stadium In Liverpool Uncapped Iyogun Replaces Beno Obano And Cunninghamsouth Comes In For Cadan Murley

In preparation for the Nations Championship game against Fiji, England has introduced new squad members. Prop Emmanuel Iyogun and loose forward Chandler Cunningham-South have been selected for the upcoming match in Liverpool.

The decision comes after injuries sidelined Beno Obano and Cadan Murley, following England's 45-21 loss to South Africa over the weekend. The team is looking to enhance its lineup to recover from the setback.

Wing Tom Roebuck has also been added to the roster as a result of George Furbank's appendicitis. England remains focused as they plan their upcoming fixture in Argentina on July 18, part of the inaugural Nations Championship.