Russia's LPG Surge: Cars Converting Amid Fuel Crisis

In Russia, demand for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) car conversions surges due to fuel shortages and high gasoline prices following Ukrainian attacks on refineries. Companies like Garant-Gas and Medvedev GBO are overwhelmed by inquiries. With LPG being cheaper and less emissions-intensive, more Russians are opting for these conversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russians Are Queuing Up To Adapt Their Cars To Run On Liquefied Petroleum Gas After Ukrainian Attacks On Refineries Have Created Nationwide Fuel Shortages | Updated: 07-07-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 16:30 IST
Russia's LPG Surge: Cars Converting Amid Fuel Crisis
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In response to nationwide fuel shortages and soaring gasoline prices driven by Ukrainian assaults on refineries, Russians are increasingly converting their vehicles to run on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The long queues at filling stations and the economic advantage of LPG have led to a surge in demand for conversion services.

Egor Popov, the owner of Garant-Gas in Moscow, notes an unprecedented rise in demand, with a waiting list stretching until September. Russia, boasting a significant LPG supply, already enjoys lower prices compared to international levels, establishing itself as a leader in the use of LPG, primarily as propane or butane.

Simultaneously, Sergei Medvedev of Medvedev GBO highlights the unmatched economic benefits of LPG. With inquiries far exceeding processing capacity, Russians are turning to this cleaner-burning alternative, which also promises shorter queues and substantial savings at the pump.

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