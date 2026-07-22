Cyclospora Outbreak Spurs National Health Concerns

Health officials in Michigan are grappling with a surge in cyclosporiasis cases, now totaling 6,571, marking an increase of 423 from the previous day. Despite 102 hospitalizations, no fatalities have been reported amidst the ongoing outbreak.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is scrutinizing lettuce samples from Taylor Farms in Mexico, previously identified as contaminated with cyclospora. However, a subsequent review revealed a false positive, sparking further investigation into the foodborne illness outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports over 4,100 confirmed cyclosporiasis cases across the U.S., with the outbreak largely tied to food. Investigations continue as health agencies strive for clarity and resolution to curb the parasite spread.