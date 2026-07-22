France Faces Surging Deaths Amid Summer Heatwaves

France experienced a significant increase in excess deaths, tallying 5,764 fatalities from June 17 to July 2 as a result of extreme heat conditions, according to the national health agency's report released on Wednesday.

The alarming figure notably exceeded the forecast made by Health Minister Stephanie Rist, who had initially anticipated around 2,025 excess deaths by late June.

The difference highlights the severe impact of the heatwaves across the country, prompting discussions on the effectiveness of measures to protect vulnerable populations during extreme weather events.