France Faces Surging Deaths Amid Summer Heatwaves

Between June 17 and July 2, France saw 5,764 excess deaths due to heatwaves. The national health agency disclosed this data on Wednesday, surpassing Health Minister Stephanie Rist's earlier estimate of 2,025 excess deaths in late June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 19:48 IST
France Faces Surging Deaths Amid Summer Heatwaves
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  • France

France experienced a significant increase in excess deaths, tallying 5,764 fatalities from June 17 to July 2 as a result of extreme heat conditions, according to the national health agency's report released on Wednesday.

The alarming figure notably exceeded the forecast made by Health Minister Stephanie Rist, who had initially anticipated around 2,025 excess deaths by late June.

The difference highlights the severe impact of the heatwaves across the country, prompting discussions on the effectiveness of measures to protect vulnerable populations during extreme weather events.

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