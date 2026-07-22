Polymarket Fights Back: Legal Challenge Against France's Website Block

Polymarket plans to contest France's decision to block its website, citing unfair unilateral action by the National Gambling Authority. The company argues that tighter regulatory oversight on prediction markets, such as those it operates, is stifling innovation. Similar regulatory measures have been seen in Spain and anticipated in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 18:06 IST
Polymarket Fights Back: Legal Challenge Against France's Website Block
  • Country:
  • France

Prediction markets platform Polymarket has declared its intention to challenge a decision by French authorities to block its website. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the platform highlighted the unilateral move taken by France's National Gambling Authority (ANJ) last week, which cited concerns of exposing users to significant gambling losses and potential wager manipulation.

"We are disappointed by the French gaming authority's (ANJ's) sudden decision to unilaterally block our website — we intend to challenge this decision through the legal process in France," Polymarket announced. The statement comes amid growing regulatory pressures on prediction markets, which have become increasingly popular for allowing users to bet on real-world events.

Regulatory scrutiny is not isolated to France. In recent months, Spain temporarily banned Polymarket and competitor Kalshi from operating, while the leading U.S. derivatives regulator released draft regulations affecting the prediction market sector in June.

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