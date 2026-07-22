Polymarket Fights Back: Legal Challenge Against France's Website Block

Prediction markets platform Polymarket has declared its intention to challenge a decision by French authorities to block its website. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the platform highlighted the unilateral move taken by France's National Gambling Authority (ANJ) last week, which cited concerns of exposing users to significant gambling losses and potential wager manipulation.

"We are disappointed by the French gaming authority's (ANJ's) sudden decision to unilaterally block our website — we intend to challenge this decision through the legal process in France," Polymarket announced. The statement comes amid growing regulatory pressures on prediction markets, which have become increasingly popular for allowing users to bet on real-world events.

Regulatory scrutiny is not isolated to France. In recent months, Spain temporarily banned Polymarket and competitor Kalshi from operating, while the leading U.S. derivatives regulator released draft regulations affecting the prediction market sector in June.