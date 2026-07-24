Health Camp Reaches 1,700 Staff at Kartavya Bhawans

More than 1,700 government officials and staff members received free health checks and medical consultations during a three-day Ayushman Arogya Shivir held at Kartavya Bhawans in New Delhi from 22 to 24 July 2026.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare organised the programme through the Central TB Division, working with the Delhi State TB Cell, the National TB Elimination Programme and the Swasth Nagrik Abhiyaan Division. The camp focused on preventive healthcare, early diagnosis and stronger awareness of healthy living in the workplace.

Health services across three office complexes

The shivir began at Kartavya Bhawan-I on 22 July, where Additional Secretary and Mission Director Aradhana Patnaik inaugurated the programme. She encouraged people to take a more active role in protecting their health through regular screening and timely care.

Kartavya Bhawan-II hosted the camp on 23 July, with Central TB Division Deputy Director General Dr Shobini Rajan speaking to participants about the value of early detection and treatment in building a TB Mukt Bharat. The final day was held at Kartavya Bhawan-III, extending the services across the three government office complexes.

Screening services for staff from 16 ministries

Employees from more than 16 ministries used the free services, including officers, security personnel, housekeeping staff, sanitation workers and other support employees. The wide participation showed the value of bringing healthcare directly into workplaces where many people may otherwise delay routine health checks.

The assessments covered blood pressure, blood sugar, body mass index and haemoglobin levels. Participants could also access chest X-rays, medical consultations and referrals when further care was needed. These services helped identify possible health concerns at an earlier stage and guided people towards the appropriate follow-up support.

Mobile TB diagnostics brought on site

Two Ni-kshay Vahans formed a key part of the camp, bringing digital chest X-ray facilities and molecular TB tests directly to the three locations. The mobile units were equipped with CBNAAT and TrueNat diagnostic technology, allowing suspected TB cases to be screened and referred quickly.

On-site testing reduces the gap between suspicion, diagnosis and treatment, which remains important in efforts to eliminate tuberculosis. The initiative also gave staff practical access to TB-related health services without having to make separate visits to a diagnostic centre.

Team effort behind the three-day drive

Around 60 healthcare workers and volunteers supported the programme, including doctors, specialists, laboratory staff, radiographers, nurses, programme officials, TB Vijetas and My Bharat Volunteers. Their coordinated work helped keep screening, consultations and awareness activities running smoothly across all three days.

The Ministry said workplace-based health camps can encourage regular check-ups, improve health-seeking behaviour and support the early identification of diseases. The initiative contributes to the broader vision of Healthy India, Viksit Bharat and TB Mukt Bharat.