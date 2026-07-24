BRICS science academies push for ethical AI and stronger Global South ties

Artificial intelligence took centre stage at the BRICS Science Academies Forum 2026, where scientists and policy leaders from member and partner countries gathered at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad to shape a shared vision for using AI to solve pressing global challenges. The two-day meeting revolved around the theme, "Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Sustainable Development and Strengthening Global South Cooperation," with discussions focused on building collective, collaborative and context-sensitive approaches to emerging technologies.

AI placed at the heart of sustainable development

The forum brought together representatives from eight BRICS member countries — Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Russia and South Africa — along with partner nations including Nigeria, Vietnam, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Malaysia. The gathering created a platform for scientific institutions to exchange ideas on how artificial intelligence can support development while remaining responsible, transparent and accessible across different societies.

INSA President Prof. Shekhar Mande stressed that AI should improve lives without leaving communities behind, calling for ethical systems that reflect social realities and remain available to people from every economic background. Speakers from the Indian National Science Academy and IIT Hyderabad also highlighted the growing need for stronger international scientific partnerships as AI becomes an increasingly influential tool in research and public policy.

Five priority sectors identified for AI collaboration

Delegates agreed that future cooperation should focus on five major sectors where AI can deliver meaningful impact. These include advanced materials and manufacturing, healthcare, climate change and environmental sustainability, agriculture and food security, and disaster prediction and management.

The discussions explored practical applications such as speeding up materials discovery, improving medical diagnosis, strengthening climate forecasting, supporting farmers with AI-powered advisories, and improving emergency preparedness through better prediction models and resource planning. These areas were identified as shared priorities that could benefit both developed and developing economies.

Countries share national priorities and common concerns

Representatives from participating academies presented their own experiences while highlighting challenges that require joint action. Brazil called for inclusive AI to strengthen healthcare, food systems and climate resilience. China emphasised responsible data sharing and evidence-based policymaking aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals. Egypt proposed stronger capacity building through a dedicated BRICS AI network, while Ethiopia focused on protecting linguistic diversity alongside cybersecurity and AI education.

Indonesia encouraged the development of explainable AI that supports human judgement rather than replacing it. Russia promoted trusted AI systems backed by ethics, transparency and dedicated centres of excellence. South Africa highlighted the need to reduce the digital divide while expanding AI solutions for climate, health and agriculture. Nigeria, Vietnam, Belarus and Kazakhstan also raised issues ranging from ethical governance and telemedicine to technology access, employment impacts, environmental sustainability and support for young scientists.

Joint statement to guide future BRICS cooperation

The second day expanded the conversation through lectures on AI-driven materials research and the role of artificial intelligence in advancing India's green hydrogen mission and cleaner energy systems. The forum concluded with detailed discussions on a joint statement that captures the collective recommendations of participating academies.

The consensus document is expected to be formally endorsed within a week before being presented at the BRICS Science, Technology and Innovation Ministerial Meeting in August 2026. Indian officials described science as a vital foundation for sustainable development and evidence-based policymaking, while organisers thanked delegates and partner institutions for building a common roadmap that strengthens scientific cooperation across the Global South.