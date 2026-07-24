IDB Approves $40 Million to Help Health Expansion in Rural Panama

The Inter-American Development Bank has approved up to $40 million to help Panama improve healthcare access, strengthen public services and extend care to rural and Indigenous communities that often face greater barriers to treatment. The programme is expected to support changes across the national health system while bringing services closer to people living in 24 priority districts. Local funding of $10 million will bring the total value of the operation to $50 million.

Mobile and community-based health teams will be expanded under Panama's Strategy to Broaden Coverage, delivering services in rural and Indigenous areas where distance, limited infrastructure and staff shortages can make routine medical care difficult to access.

The initiative is set to reach about 514,000 people in the priority districts, where Indigenous residents make up 60% of the population. Services will focus on making care more available in communities, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for basic treatment, prevention and follow-up support.

Stronger Links Across the Health System

The project will support efforts to integrate services run by Panama's Ministry of Health with those provided through the Social Security Fund. Better coordination can reduce duplicated services, improve patient referrals and make it easier for people to continue receiving care across different facilities.

At least 1.58 million people are also expected to benefit from strengthened priority healthcare pathways and improved medicine management. The measures are intended to support more consistent access to essential medicines while improving how pharmaceutical supplies are planned, purchased and distributed.

New Centres and Digital Health Tools

Six resilient health centres will be built as part of the programme, adding capacity in areas where reliable local services are most needed. The plan also includes a gradual rollout of digital tools that can help health workers manage patient information, coordinate care and monitor service delivery.

The financing is the first individual operation under a Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects worth up to $120 million. The wider credit line is designed to support structural health reforms in Panama over the next 12 years and is linked to the country's 2025–2029 strategy with the IDB Group.