Shift in S&P 500 Board Diversity Amid Trump's DEI Campaign

The Trump administration's intensified campaign against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives has resulted in a significant decline in boardroom diversity among S&P 500 companies. New data reveals that the appointments of women and racial minorities have reached a decade-low, threatening to undo years of progress in corporate diversity.

Research by global executive search firm Spencer Stuart indicates a steady decline in diverse board appointments since the initiative's peak in 2021 and 2022. For instance, only 40% of the 364 new independent directors recently appointed to S&P 500 boards were women or persons of color, the lowest since 2014.

The Trump administration's measures against DEI, including executive orders and legal challenges, have prompted companies to reevaluate their diversity initiatives. Critics argue that these policies undermine merit-based advancement; however, supporters claim they promote inclusivity and improved governance.