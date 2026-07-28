Over 5,400 MY Bharat Volunteers Driving Youth Engagement Nationwide

The volunteers are helping connect young people with development initiatives while promoting community participation and nation-building activities in villages and towns across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 22:02 IST
Over 5,400 MY Bharat Volunteers Driving Youth Engagement Nationwide
Union Minister for Sports and youth Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/MYAS) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has deployed 5,465 MY Bharat Youth Volunteers across India under the National Youth Corps (NYC) Scheme, strengthening grassroots youth engagement and expanding the reach of government programmes at the community level.

The volunteers are helping connect young people with development initiatives while promoting community participation and nation-building activities in villages and towns across the country.

Supporting Communities at the Grassroots

MY Bharat Youth Volunteers serve as a bridge between Youth Clubs, local communities, district MY Bharat offices and various government departments. Their responsibilities include motivating and revitalising youth clubs, encouraging community participation and supporting the implementation of MY Bharat's core, special and coordination programmes.

They also assist in awareness campaigns, outreach activities and community mobilisation, helping government initiatives reach people more effectively at the grassroots level.

Under the National Youth Corps Scheme, each volunteer receives an honorarium of ₹5,000 per month in recognition of their contribution to community service and local development.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Lead in Volunteer Strength

According to the Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of MY Bharat Youth Volunteers with 1,098, closely followed by Bihar with 1,089.

Other states with significant volunteer deployment include Tamil Nadu (595), Madhya Pradesh (544), Gujarat (414) and West Bengal (347).

Several smaller states and Union Territories also have volunteers supporting local programmes, including Goa (27), Kerala (56), Sikkim (59), Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (32), Lakshadweep (5) and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (2).

Expanding Youth Participation

The deployment of MY Bharat Youth Volunteers reflects the government's focus on increasing youth participation in social development and public service. By working closely with local communities and government agencies, the volunteers help strengthen grassroots implementation of programmes while encouraging young people to take an active role in community development.

The information was shared by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

TRENDING

1
Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Japan
2
Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Yemen
3
Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore
4
The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More Money Isn't Enough: Kenya Study Reveals the Secret to Creating High-Growth Businesses

Higher Education’s GenAI Dilemma: Innovate Without Losing Integrity

Selling Online, Staying Afloat: How E-Commerce Reshapes Rural Resilience

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026