Over 5,400 MY Bharat Volunteers Driving Youth Engagement Nationwide

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has deployed 5,465 MY Bharat Youth Volunteers across India under the National Youth Corps (NYC) Scheme, strengthening grassroots youth engagement and expanding the reach of government programmes at the community level.

The volunteers are helping connect young people with development initiatives while promoting community participation and nation-building activities in villages and towns across the country.

Supporting Communities at the Grassroots

MY Bharat Youth Volunteers serve as a bridge between Youth Clubs, local communities, district MY Bharat offices and various government departments. Their responsibilities include motivating and revitalising youth clubs, encouraging community participation and supporting the implementation of MY Bharat's core, special and coordination programmes.

They also assist in awareness campaigns, outreach activities and community mobilisation, helping government initiatives reach people more effectively at the grassroots level.

Under the National Youth Corps Scheme, each volunteer receives an honorarium of ₹5,000 per month in recognition of their contribution to community service and local development.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Lead in Volunteer Strength

According to the Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of MY Bharat Youth Volunteers with 1,098, closely followed by Bihar with 1,089.

Other states with significant volunteer deployment include Tamil Nadu (595), Madhya Pradesh (544), Gujarat (414) and West Bengal (347).

Several smaller states and Union Territories also have volunteers supporting local programmes, including Goa (27), Kerala (56), Sikkim (59), Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (32), Lakshadweep (5) and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (2).

Expanding Youth Participation

The deployment of MY Bharat Youth Volunteers reflects the government's focus on increasing youth participation in social development and public service. By working closely with local communities and government agencies, the volunteers help strengthen grassroots implementation of programmes while encouraging young people to take an active role in community development.

The information was shared by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.