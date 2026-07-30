Health Sector Headlines: From Assisted Dying Debate Delays to Drug Discovery Deals

The UK Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, has stated that reforms in palliative and adult social care should be prioritized over the debate on assisted dying, which remains unresolved following last year's vote in favor by lawmakers, but was halted in the upper chamber. This emphasizes the ongoing challenges in managing complex healthcare policies.

In a strategic move, Haleon, a British consumer health company known for Sensodyne toothpaste, has reported better-than-expected sales in North America and emerging markets, affirming its financial targets. Despite increasing competition and cautious consumer spending, Haleon plans to expand sales with improved distribution and product placement.

Significant advancements in global health emerge as Hilleman Laboratories, funded by CEPI, prepares to manufacture an experimental vaccine for the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. With a funding boost from Merck and Wellcome, this initiative aims to combat the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, aligning with broader public health goals.