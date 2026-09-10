Migration Surge Alert: Spanish Intelligence's Unheeded Warning

The Spanish intelligence services issued a warning to Moroccan counterparts and officials in Madrid about a planned surge of migrants crossing into Ceuta, Spain's North African enclave.

Documents released recently indicate that the National Intelligence Centre (CNI) alerted Moroccan intelligence agencies and Ceuta's Spanish government representative of movements coordinated over social media to cross the border, coinciding with Morocco's annual Throne Day celebrations.

Authorities estimate around 70,000 people attempted the crossing. The aftermath has left more than 10,000 migrants stranded in makeshift camps, resulting in increasing protests by Ceuta's residents over the government's handling of the crisis.