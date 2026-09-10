Migration Surge Alert: Spanish Intelligence's Unheeded Warning

Spanish intelligence services alerted Moroccan counterparts and Madrid about planned migrant crossings into Ceuta before an influx of 70,000 people. Released documents reveal warnings were issued on social media about entry plans. The migrant surge has sparked ongoing protests in Ceuta, and intensified scrutiny of the Spanish government's response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 00:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 00:20 IST
Migration Surge Alert: Spanish Intelligence's Unheeded Warning
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The Spanish intelligence services issued a warning to Moroccan counterparts and officials in Madrid about a planned surge of migrants crossing into Ceuta, Spain's North African enclave.

Documents released recently indicate that the National Intelligence Centre (CNI) alerted Moroccan intelligence agencies and Ceuta's Spanish government representative of movements coordinated over social media to cross the border, coinciding with Morocco's annual Throne Day celebrations.

Authorities estimate around 70,000 people attempted the crossing. The aftermath has left more than 10,000 migrants stranded in makeshift camps, resulting in increasing protests by Ceuta's residents over the government's handling of the crisis.

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