International Development News
Development News Edition

Attitude of nurses form image of medical profession: Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Dr. Harsh Vardhan is the first Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare to preside over the graduation ceremony of the Nursing College.

Attitude of nurses form image of medical profession: Dr. Harsh Vardhan
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the medical profession is one that gives an opportunity to serve humanity and within this, nurses work very closely with the patients and get to serve them more deeply. Image Credit: Twitter(@drharshvardhan)

Appreciating the work and dedication of the nursing profession, and calling them the strong and pivotal pillars of the healthcare delivery system, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare said "The depth of your work and sincerity cannot be defined adequately, such is your commitment", as he presided over the graduation ceremony of the Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing, here today. Dr. Harsh Vardhan is the first Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare to preside over the graduation ceremony of the Nursing College.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the medical profession is one that gives an opportunity to serve humanity and within this, nurses work very closely with the patients and get to serve them more deeply. He said, "your journey doesn't end here, in-fact after your academic journey, your new life of service begins today".

Dr. Harsh Vardhan emphasized the importance of sympathy, compassion, and kindness, patience while taking care of the patients. He added that the behavior and attitude of nurses largely form the image of the medical profession that any patient carries back. He also congratulated the students wishing them the best in their academics and nursing career, "Let the beginning that you make today always inspire you to cherish and uphold the values and traditions of the nursing profession. Your dedication, commitment, and hard work have brought this day to you. This is not the end of the line. Your career starts now and the sky is the limit." Dr. Harsh Vardhan further advised the graduates to keep in touch with the new innovations, developments, and advances in medical science to ensure that they are abreast of the latest and best in the field, and which will spur them to further innovate bright ideas.

The Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing is a pioneer institute for nursing education in India and the Southeast Asian region offering basic and higher education programs. The College was established in 1946 and initially B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing programme was formulated to train young women as professional nurses for meeting the health needs of the country. In 1959, the University approved the initiation of two years Master of Nursing programme, M.Phil, in Nursing was started in 1986 as a foundation course for undertaking doctoral work and in the year 1992, the Doctoral programme in nursing was started under Department of Nursing, University of Delhi. Besides the regular academic programs, the College also conducts short term courses for nursing personnel through the Department of Continuing Education. The College is also designated as a regional study centre for Ph.D. Programme in Nursing conducted by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Science, Bangalore in collaboration with WHO and Indian Nursing Council.

Also present at the event were Prof. Yogesh Tyagi, VC, Delhi University: Dr. R. Dileep Kumar, President, Indian Nursing Council, and Dr. Mrs. Harinderjeet, Principal R A K College of Nursing.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

SC decision on tribunals warning to govts on abusing money bill route: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday said the Supreme Court decision on government diluting appointments to different tribunals will have far-reaching consequences on any future attempts by this dispensation to abuse the money bill route and sought a ...

Innovative Term Product From ICICI Prudential Life Offers Life Cover to Individuals With Health Conditions

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched ICICI Pru Precious Life, the industrys first term plan specifically designed for customers who find it difficult to get access to life cover due to existing health conditions.Term insurance plan...

Devidhan Tudu joins JMM after resigning from BJP

Two days after he had resigned from the BJP, Devidhan Tudu on Wednesday joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM. Tudu had resigned from the post of saffron partys Pakur district president and primary membership on Monday, alleging that he wa...

Punjab: CM asks SGPC to pay USD 20 fee for poor pilgrims who wish to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara

HIGHLIGHTCM asked SGPC to pay USD 20 per pilgrim feeHe urged Imran, as well as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to resolve the problem.Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday asked the cash-rich Shiromani Gurdwara Par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019