Attitude of nurses form image of medical profession: Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Appreciating the work and dedication of the nursing profession, and calling them the strong and pivotal pillars of the healthcare delivery system, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare said "The depth of your work and sincerity cannot be defined adequately, such is your commitment", as he presided over the graduation ceremony of the Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing, here today. Dr. Harsh Vardhan is the first Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare to preside over the graduation ceremony of the Nursing College.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the medical profession is one that gives an opportunity to serve humanity and within this, nurses work very closely with the patients and get to serve them more deeply. He said, "your journey doesn't end here, in-fact after your academic journey, your new life of service begins today".

Dr. Harsh Vardhan emphasized the importance of sympathy, compassion, and kindness, patience while taking care of the patients. He added that the behavior and attitude of nurses largely form the image of the medical profession that any patient carries back. He also congratulated the students wishing them the best in their academics and nursing career, "Let the beginning that you make today always inspire you to cherish and uphold the values and traditions of the nursing profession. Your dedication, commitment, and hard work have brought this day to you. This is not the end of the line. Your career starts now and the sky is the limit." Dr. Harsh Vardhan further advised the graduates to keep in touch with the new innovations, developments, and advances in medical science to ensure that they are abreast of the latest and best in the field, and which will spur them to further innovate bright ideas.

The Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing is a pioneer institute for nursing education in India and the Southeast Asian region offering basic and higher education programs. The College was established in 1946 and initially B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing programme was formulated to train young women as professional nurses for meeting the health needs of the country. In 1959, the University approved the initiation of two years Master of Nursing programme, M.Phil, in Nursing was started in 1986 as a foundation course for undertaking doctoral work and in the year 1992, the Doctoral programme in nursing was started under Department of Nursing, University of Delhi. Besides the regular academic programs, the College also conducts short term courses for nursing personnel through the Department of Continuing Education. The College is also designated as a regional study centre for Ph.D. Programme in Nursing conducted by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Science, Bangalore in collaboration with WHO and Indian Nursing Council.

Also present at the event were Prof. Yogesh Tyagi, VC, Delhi University: Dr. R. Dileep Kumar, President, Indian Nursing Council, and Dr. Mrs. Harinderjeet, Principal R A K College of Nursing.

(With Inputs from PIB)