Japan committed to hosting Olympics on schedule but Xi visit delayed

  • Updated: 05-03-2020 19:21 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 19:21 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday ordered a two-week quarantine for all visitors from China and South Korea in response to the widening coronavirus crisis, and his government signalled that the Tokyo Olympics would go ahead as planned. Abe's measures, announced in a briefing with reporters, marked a public display of action after weeks of criticism that he was failing to tackle the outbreak head-on. They also came on the same day that Japan reported its biggest one-day increase in new cases of the virus.

Broadcaster NHK reported confirmed cases had risen to 1,036 nationwide as of Thursday morning, 36 more than the previous day. Another seven new infections were reported in the city of Nagoya in central Japan, Kyodo news said. Plans for the Games to go ahead were unchanged, but a state visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping that was originally planned for early April was delayed following a decision by both Tokyo and Beijing.

Abe said it was "essential" to take "flexible protection measures" at ports and airports. Under the measures, which will largely go into effect on March 9 and last until the end of the month, those arriving from China and South Korea will be subject to a two-week quarantine at designated places. The government will also suspend existing visas and limit arrivals of visitors from the two countries to Narita and Kansai International airports, which serve the two major metropolitan areas of Tokyo and Osaka.

Starting on March 7, the government will not allow entry to people who have been to certain areas with high infection rates in South Korea or Iran. They will also be requested to refrain from using public transport.

Meanwhile, Abe's Olympics minister, Seiko Hashimoto, said the Summer Games would go ahead as planned for July. "Cancellation or delay of the Games would be unacceptable for the athletes," she said.

She had earlier stirred controversy by saying the contract with the International Olympic Committee "could be interpreted as allowing a postponement" of the Games within calendar 2020. NEW OUTBREAKS

Japan's western prefecture of Shiga reported its first coronavirus infection on Thursday, a day after the announcement of a first case in the southern prefecture of Miyazaki. National broadcaster NHK also reported new coronavirus infections in Kyoto, Sapporo and Niigata.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Japan and China would arrange a better time for Xi to visit as they have agreed to prioritise the fight against the coronavirus. The delay in Xi's visit will not affect Japan-China relations, he told a news conference. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing the two countries would maintain close communication on the timing of Xi's visit, without elaborating.

Twelve people have died from the disease in Japan, according to the health ministry. The rapid spread of the virus has raised questions about whether Tokyo can host the Olympics as scheduled from July 24, especially with the effect it is having on other sporting events.

The Japanese Rugby Football Union has said next month's Asia Sevens Invitational, which doubles as a test event for rugby sevens at the Tokyo Olympics, had been cancelled due to concerns over the outbreak. Hashimoto told the upper house on Thursday that the final decision on holding the Games as planned rested with the IOC.

Under the host city contract, the IOC has the right to terminate the contract if it has reasonable grounds to believe the safety of the Games would be seriously threatened. Organisers have made provisions to cancel Tokyo 2020 in the event of a massive earthquake or other natural disaster, Japan's Mainichi newspaper reported.

Tokyo 2020 organisers declined to comment on their contigency plan for large natural disasters. IOC head Thomas Bach on Wednesday voiced confidence the Games would go ahead, saying organisers were receiving expert information from the World Health Organization and others and that the words "postponement" and "cancellation" had not been mentioned at the IOC's executive board meeting.

Some Tokyo residents thought differently. "I think the Olympics should be cancelled in this case because it is a dangerous situation," 77-year-old Yufumi Tamaki told Reuters on Thursday. "I feel sorry for the athletes and the people who have prepared for the Games, but it is more important to save lives."

