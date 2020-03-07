Health News Roundup: Spain's religious statue-kissing; U.S. pregnant women worried by lack of virus research and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Another victim of coronavirus: Spain's religious statue-kissing

A Spanish pre-Easter tradition, where Catholics flock in droves to kiss statues of Jesus and Mary, fell victim to the coronavirus epidemic this week as churches with some of the most sought-after statues told worshippers not to touch or kiss them. Health authorities have recommended that people use "common sense" and avoid rituals that could help spread the disease that has killed five people and infected 365 so far in Spain.

'Fear of the unknown': U.S. pregnant women worried by lack of virus research

After the first two cases of the novel coronavirus in the state of Georgia were confirmed this week, Leigh Creel, who is 20 weeks pregnant and lives outside Atlanta, made a nervous phone call to her doctor to ask about the risk to her and her fetus. The response she got was not comforting. Health experts do not know if pregnant women are more susceptible to the virus or if contracting it will increase the likelihood of adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as pre-term labor or transmission of the virus in utero.

Italy coronavirus deaths near 200 after biggest daily jump

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen by 49 to 197, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday, the largest daily increase in fatalities since the contagion was uncovered two weeks ago. Italy is currently reporting more deaths from the virus than any other country in the world and the government this week ordered the closure of schools, universities, cinemas, and theaters around the country to try to stem the infections.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus:

The spread In Canada, doctors broadened coronavirus testing and made an unlikely save

Canada's official guidance on the novel coronavirus has been to test patients who recently traveled to affected areas, but some doctors and hospitals have expanded testing on their own, finding the first in a series of patients linked to Iran before the scale of the Iranian outbreak was known. The Canadian approach, which let front-line staff exercise judgment in looking for the virus, diverged from the United States, which said only on Tuesday that any American could be tested.

Common antibiotics tied to miscarriages may also lead to birth defects

Pregnant women have another reason to avoid taking a class of antibiotics that includes erythromycin, clarithromycin and azithromycin: it may increase their baby's risk of birth defects, a UK study suggests. Compared to women prescribed penicillin during their first trimester, mothers given antibiotics in the macrolide class - which has already been tied to miscarriages - were 55% more likely to have a baby with major birth defects, the study found.

$2 billion needed to develop COVID-19 shot, says epidemic response group

A global coalition set up to fight epidemic diseases issued a call on Friday for $2 billion to support the development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus that is causing COVID-19 infections around the world. Describing the outbreak as an "unprecedented threat in terms of its global impact", the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) said that while containment measures would help slow the spread, a vaccine was key to longer-term control.

U.S. pumps $8.3 billion into coronavirus battle as more states report cases

A bill signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday will provide $8.3 billion to bolster the country's capacity to test for the fast-spreading new coronavirus and fund other measures to stem an outbreak that has now hit 21 states, with Pennsylvania and Indiana reporting their first cases. The president signed the legislation, approved by the Senate on Thursday, at the end of a week in which the virus began to disrupt daily life for many Americans.

Coronavirus infects more than 100,000 worldwide, wreaking financial havoc

The number of people infected with coronavirus surpassed 100,000 across the world on Friday as the outbreak reached more countries and intensified economic damage, with business districts beginning to empty and stock markets tumbling. An increasing number of people were asked to stay home from work, schools were closed, large gatherings and sports and music events were canceled, stores were cleared of staples like toiletries and water, and face masks became a common sight.

U.S. telehealth companies brace for demand spike as coronavirus spread accelerates

The U.S. telehealth industry, including market leader Teladoc Health Inc, is preparing for a surge in demand as public health officials aiming to contain the fast-spreading new coronavirus encourage use of alternatives to clinic visits and patients seek to avoid public spaces. The virus, which originated in central China in December, has spread to around 90 countries with more than 3,400 deaths worldwide. It has also spread across the United States with cases so far in 17 states and 14 deaths, all but one in Washington state.

