Health News Roundup: What you need to know about coronavirus; Italy poised to lock down Lombardy and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

South Korea calls for 'concessions, consideration, and cooperation' as coronavirus spreads

The number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea rose again on Sunday, albeit at a slightly lower rate than previous days, as officials called for the public to cooperate in new rationing policies for face masks. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 93 new coronavirus cases from late Saturday, for a total of 7,134 in the country.

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus: The spread Australia ramps up epidemic preparation as third man dies of coronavirus

A man in his 80s died in a Sydney hospital after testing positive to COVID-19, becoming the third coronavirus-related casualty in Australia, state health authorities said on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 74 in the country, with state and federal health authorities fretting over the risk of more widespread community transmission.

Italy poised to lock down Lombardy after coronavirus jump

Italy is set to impose a virtual lockdown on its wealthiest and most populous region, which includes the financial capital Milan, as part of tough new measures to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The new rules include telling people not to enter or leave Lombardy, which is home to some 10 million people, as well as 11 provinces in four of Italy's 19 other regions, according to a draft decree seen by Reuters.

Japan's 7-Eleven worker infected with coronavirus, another case likely caused meningitis

A worker at Japan's 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Yamanashi prefecture, west of Tokyo, has contracted the new coronavirus, the company said on Sunday. 7-Eleven, a unit of Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings said it temporarily closed the store for cleaning and disinfection after the case was confirmed on Saturday and implemented various safety policies for its shops nationwide, including the wearing of masks.

U.S. airport screeners, health workers plagued by fear and anger as coronavirus spreads

As coronavirus cases exploded across the world, federal medical workers tasked with screening incoming passengers at U.S. airports grew alarmed: Many were working without the most effective masks to protect them from getting sick themselves. Screeners with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked their supervisors this week to change official protocols and require stronger masks, according to an internal document reviewed by Reuters. On Friday evening, they learned their worst fears were realized: Two screeners, both working at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), had tested positive for the virus.

Four die at collapsed China quarantine site; virus spread slows ex-Wuhan

Four people have died in the collapse of a hotel in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday, after state media said the place was being used to quarantine individuals under observation for the coronavirus. The hotel began to collapse on Saturday evening. As of 10:30 a.m. Beijing time on Sunday, authorities had retrieved 42 individuals from the site of the collapse, the ministry said.

U.S. says it is tracking ship that may have shared crew with coronavirus-hit cruise liner

The United States is tracking a cruise ship that may have shared crew members with a ship carrying people who tested positive for COVID-19, Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday. "We are tracking at this point a ship that may have shared crew with the Diamond Princess or the Grand Princess and we've taken decisive action to hold until we do a full medical assessment of the crew on that ship," Pence said after a meeting with cruise line industry officials in Florida.

U.S. death toll from coronavirus hits 19, New York declares emergency

Two more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Washington state, officials said on Saturday, bringing the nationwide toll to 19, while the number of confirmed cases in New York rose to 89 and a cruise ship with infected passengers remained stranded outside San Francisco. More than half of all U.S. states have reported cases of the coronavirus, which originated in China last year and causes the sometimes deadly respiratory illness COVID-19. As the outbreak takes root, daily life has become increasingly disrupted, with concerts and conferences canceled and universities telling students to stay home and take classes online.

Two nursing home residents in British Columbia test positive for coronavirus

Two residents at a long-care facility in British Columbia with no recent travel history have tested positive for the new coronavirus infection, making it Canada's first known case of the disease at a nursing home, provincial officials said on Saturday. The two residents at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver tested positive after a health worker at the facility was detected with the coronavirus, prompting authorities to conduct extended tests, British Columbia health officer Bonnie Henry told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.