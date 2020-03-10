Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's President Xi visits Wuhan as number of new coronavirus cases tumbles

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 09:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 09:45 IST
China's President Xi visits Wuhan as number of new coronavirus cases tumbles

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday, marking the first time he has done so since the epidemic began late last year.

Xi was mostly absent from Chinese state media coverage of the crisis in its early days. Starting last month, he has been more visible as the situation worsened. During his trip to Wuhan, he will "visit and express regards to medical workers, military officers and soldiers, community workers, police officers, officials and volunteers who have been fighting the epidemic on the front line, as well as patients and residents during the inspection," state news agency Xinhua said.

His arrival in the city, where the virus is believed to have first taken hold, comes after the spread of the virus in mainland China has sharply slowed in the past week and attention has turned to preventing imported infections from overseas hot spots such as Iran, Italy and South Korea. Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, is studying plans to allow people in areas at a medium or low risk of contracting the coronavirus to start travelling, state media said on Tuesday, citing a meeting chaired by the province's party chief, Ying Yong.

The meeting, reported by the official Hubei Daily, said people may be permitted to start travelling by using a mobile-based monitoring system rolled out by many local authorities in China in recent weeks. Mainland China had 19 new coronavirus infections on Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday, down from 40 a day earlier. It also marked the third straight day of no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside of Hubei.

Of the new cases, 17 were in Wuhan, while one was in Beijing and one other in Guangdong due to people arriving from abroad, according to the health authority. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,754.

However, Chinese authorities have ramped up warnings about the risks from foreigners and Chinese nationals travelling to China from viral hot spots abroad such as Iran and Italy. The one case in Beijing on Monday was due to a traveller from Britain, and the one in Guangdong was an imported case from Spain. As of Monday, there have been 69 imported cases.

Since the outbreak, 59,897 patients have been discharged from hospitals in China. Recently discharged patients need to go into quarantine for 14 days. In Wuhan, 12 of the 14 temporary hospitals dedicated to treating coronavirus patients have closed, with the remaining two due to shut on Tuesday.

On Saturday, a small hotel used to quarantine people under observation in southern Fujian province collapsed, killing 20, while 10 had yet to be rescued. Of the 71 people inside the hotel in Quanzhou city at the time of the collapse, 58 were in under quarantine, the Quanzhou city government said.

As of the end of Monday, the overall death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China reached 3,136, up by 17 from the previous day. Hubei reported 17 new deaths, all of which were in Wuhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Keeping J-K leaders under house arrest undemocratic: Congress MLA NA Haris

Congress leader NA Haris on Tuesday said that keeping Jammu and Kashmir leaders under house arrest is not democratic. Speaking to ANI he said, It is not done. Keeping the leaders under house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir is not democratic.Har...

Foreign Secy meets UAE ambassador, discusses new avenues for strategic partnership

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday met UAE Ambassador to India Ahmed Al Banna and discussed future steps on consolidating bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership in new areas between the two countries, an official sai...

Panthers get win over host Blues

Brett Connolly scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the visiting Florida Panthers beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 Monday night. The Panthers 35-26-8, 78 points won their second consecutive game while continuing their push for an E...

People News Roundup: Swedish actor Max von Sydow dies aged 90

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Swedish actor Max von Sydow, star of Seventh Seal and Exorcist, dies aged 90Max von Sydow, the tall, blond Swedish actor who brought gravitas to arthouse dramas, horror movies and Hollywo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020