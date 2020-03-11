Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivorian First lady shares Mother-child hospital's success with dignitaries

“I made a commitment to building this hospital which has provided relief for the Ivorian people and the sub-region, since its opening in 2018,” Ouattara said.

  • AfDB
  • |
  • Bingerville
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 09:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 09:07 IST
Ivorian First lady shares Mother-child hospital's success with dignitaries
The 25 billion FCFA ($43.28 million) hospital, which offers a range of care to all categories of patients, is the centre of reference for neonatal and specialized surgery, the first lady told visitors following a tour of the artistically designed 130-bed facility. Image Credit: Flickr / Eric Lafforgue

A cutting-edge hospital in the Abidjan suburb of Bingerville is reducing maternal mortality rates in the world's largest cocoa producer, proving the promise of public-private partnerships.

For the past two years, the mother-child hospital in Bingerville, founded by the foundation of Ivorian first lady Dominique Ouattara, has seen over 60,000 patients.

On a visit to the hospital on Tuesday, Ouattara shared the hospital's success with dignitaries.

"I made a commitment to building this hospital which has provided relief for the Ivorian people and the sub-region, since its opening in 2018," Ouattara said.

The 25 billion FCFA ($43.28 million) hospital, which offers a range of care to all categories of patients, is the centre of reference for neonatal and specialized surgery, the first lady told visitors following a tour of the artistically designed 130-bed facility.

Although it is private, fees at the hospital are subsidized and about 25% of patients receive free treatment.

"Since I took office I have wanted to replicate this hospital. It serves the people not only of Abidjan but the entire country," said Ivorian Health Minister Eugene Aka Aouele, who was present for the visit.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Sylvia da Silva Anoma, Director of the Medical and Scientific Department, gave examples of the breakthrough surgery and treatment the facility had enabled in its relatively short history. They included the story of a 4-year-old who was treated successfully for cancer.

"We have the power to change the deal. You can't say it's impossible until it's done," Anoma said.

The visit was arranged to showcase the hospital to African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina, who was accompanied by a team of Bank managers and Dr. Jennifer Blanke, Bank Vice President, Agriculture, Human, and Social Development.

Adesina commended the hospital for providing free healthcare to the most vulnerable segments of the country – pregnant women and children under five.

"Your hospital gives hope for children…You have been an example for Africa. The African Development Bank looks forward to exploring ways to strengthen our collaboration to support your noble work," Adesina said.

Maternal and child mortality remain high in Côte d'Ivoire, with maternal mortality at 645 per 100,000 live births (2015); neonatal mortality currently at 33.5 per 1,000 live births and under-five mortality rate, 89 per 1,000 live births (2016).

The African Development Bank Group recognizes that to provide quality healthcare for women and children and to reduce maternal and child mortality in Africa, there is a great need to mobilize domestic resources and public-private partnerships. In particular, governments are urged to increase their national budgetary allocations to the health sector to 15%, in line with the Abuja Declaration.

The African Development Bank is currently supporting the government of Côte d'Ivoire's initiative to rehabilitate 40 health facilities under the Projet d'Appui au Programme Social du Gouvernement.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Financial stories - March 10

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Treasury will likely extend deadline for filing tax due to coronavirus - WSJ

The Trump administration will likely push back the April 15 deadline to file taxes as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus effects on U.S. households and businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Tuesday, citing a U.S. officia...

FOREX-Dollar resumes descent against safe-haven currencies as virus spreads

The dollar resumed its descent against the safe-haven Japanese yen and the Swiss franc on Wednesday as investors worried over how much governments and central banks can do to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus epidemic.The moves...

Delhi riots a pre-planned conspiracy: Manik Sarkar

Alleging that the violence in Delhi was a pre-planned conspiracy, former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar started a drive to raise funds for those affected by the clashes. Urging people to help the riot survivors, Sarkar raised questions...

BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Posts FY Profit Attributable HK$1.69 Bln

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK1,691 MILLION VERSUS HK2,345 MILLION FY REVENUE HK106,973 MILLION VERSUS HK111,060 MILLION TO CONTINUE TO TAKE DELIVERY OF NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2020 PLAN TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 70 NEW FUEL-EFFIC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020