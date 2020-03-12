France considers postponing local elections over virus concern
The French government is considering postponing nationwide mayoral elections set for Sunday over worries about coronavirus infection, the weekly Journal du Dimanche (JDD) said on its website. A source close to Gerard Larcher - the leader of the Senate, the upper house of parliament, which would have to be consulted on the issue - denied the JDD's report.
French President Emmanuel Macron's office was not immediately available for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
