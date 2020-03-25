Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corona shutdown strands thousands at Istanbul airport

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 19:08 IST
Corona shutdown strands thousands at Istanbul airport

Around 2,000 people have been stranded for a week at Istanbul Airport by a shutdown of flights to stem the spread of coronavirus, the airport's operator said on Wednesday. More than half of the travellers stuck at the airport, usually one of the world's busiest international hubs, were Algerian citizens, with others from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, a spokesperson for airport operator IGA said.

Turkey has halted flights to some 70 countries in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 375,000 people worldwide and killed more than 16,000, according to data from World Health Organisation. "There are around 1,500 Algerians people stranded at Istanbul Airport right now," the spokesperson said, adding that Algerian authorities were not accepting their return for now.

Algeria's state carrier Air Algerie said on Monday that all passenger flights were suspended. A source at the airline said no final decision had been made on repatriation. "It is up to the government to make a decision," the source said. Video footage posted on social media this week appeared to show scuffles between police and passengers wearing medical masks at an Istanbul Airport terminal building.

The airport operator, along with Turkish Airlines and Turkish Red Crescent are providing meals and essentials for the people stuck at the airport, IGA said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

President Ramaphosa expresses sorrow at passing of Credo Mutwa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed sorrow at the passing of renowned traditional healer, prophet, author and cultural historian Bab Vusamazulu Credo Mutwa.Bab Credo as he is popularly known, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98.On...

BJP meeting chaired by its chief J P Nadda decides that one crore party workers will provide meals to five poor persons each during lockdown.

BJP meeting chaired by its chief J P Nadda decides that one crore party workers will provide meals to five poor persons each during lockdown....

Red Sox close Florida facility after positive coronavirus test

A Boston Red Sox minor leaguer tested positive for the coronavirus, and the team shut down its Fenway South complex in Fort Myers, Fla., as a precaution. The team announced the positive test on Tuesday but didnt identify the player. He last...

ZappFresh temporarily shuts down plant due to hurdle in operations

ZappFresh, which sells fesh meat and seafood mainly in Delhi-NCR through its e-commerce platform, has shut down its operations as its employees were unable to reach manufacturing facility in Gurugram due to nationwide lockdown in view of co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020